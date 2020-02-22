‘Maoist courier’ arrested

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

22 February 2020 22:46 IST

Continuing their crackdown against “overground” supporters of Maoist rebels, the district police have arrested an alleged Maoist sympathiser-cum-courier at Yellandu crossroads in Laxmidevipalli mandal on Saturday.

Police sources said a police team nabbed the “Maoist courier” during a vehicle checking drive at Yellandu cross roads near Kothagudem after a brief chase when he attempted to flee on seeing the police.

Letters recovered

The police detained him and recovered some letters purportedly written by Maoists and also 10 metres of “uniform cloth” meant for Maoist ultras, police added.

The arrested person was identified as G. Srinivas of Vijayanagaram village in Manuguru mandal.

Supplying groceries

Police said he was allegedly acting as a courier for Maoists and covertly supplying groceries to the ultras in connivance with two other Maoist supporters of Manuguru and Pinapaka mandals.

The Chunchupalli police maintained that he was arrested while heading towards Kothagudem to handover “Maoists' letters” to some contractors in the coal belt region.