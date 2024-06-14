Maoist couple surrenders in Karimnagar

A Maoist couple identified as Thikka Sushmitha, 27, and Madakam Dula, 30, each carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the police in Karimnagar on Friday.

The two Maoists turned themselves in before the Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty, who is the in-charge Police Commissioner of Warangal, here on Friday afternoon.

Sushmitha is a native of Sudhampalli village in Hanamkonda district and Madakam Dula hails from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. She studied up to Intermediate.

In 2016, she joined the CPI (Maoist) outfit in the presence of Maoist leader Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in Komatpalli forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Sushmitha and Madakam Dula got married while working underground in the banned outfit in Chhattisgarh in March, 2020.

Driven by a sense of disillusionment, the duo had quit the outlawed outfit to lead a normal life with the help of financial aid under the Telangana government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, police said.

