Maoist committee member surrenders

12 February 2022 22:44 IST

A member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee and seven militia members turned themselves in before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Charla town on Saturday. Among those who surrendered was Sodi Ure alias Janni, 18, an underground cadre of the rank of Area Committee Member, a native of Tumrela village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

Ure, who was working as a guard to Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee commander Sudhakar, quit the proscribed organisation due to “disillusionment” with the Maoist ideology and “inclination” to lead a better life, police sources added.

The seven surrendered Maoist militia members belong to various border villages in Telangana’s Charla mandal, abutting the restive inter-State border with Chhattisgarh.

