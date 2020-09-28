Maoist bandh keeps police on tenterhooks

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

28 September 2020 21:03 IST

Anti-Maoist posters surface in several Charla mandal

Though the State bandh called by Maoists on Monday in protest against recent alleged fake encounters passed off without any untoward incident in Bhadrachalam Agency till late in the night, the police continued to maintain heightened vigil at the porous forested inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to check entry of the rebels into Agency areas of the district.

The public transport services were affected in interior tribal pockets with the TSRTC suspending its night bus services to Charla and beyond the district boundary towards Wajedu and Venkatapuram Agency mandals in the adjoining districts as a safety precaution.

In the wake of spurt in Maoist activities in the border areas of Charla in the recent past, the police have bolstered surveillance at the river crossing/ferry points at Peddipalli, Subbampeta and other remote riverside tribal hamlets in an effort to thwart attempts, if any, by the ultras to gain entry into the tribal heartland of Telangana from Chhattisgarh, police sources said.

Sources said that the area domination and combing operations besides the surprise vehicle checks are being conducted by the police in coordination with the CRPF along the porous routes in the border areas to ward off any trouble from the rebels.

Meanwhile, "anti-Maoist" posters have surfaced in several interior tribal villages, including Kaliveru and Satyanarayanapuram in Charla mandal, on Monday.