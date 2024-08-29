GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maoist Area Committee member Bujagundla Anil surrenders to Warangal police 

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:51 pm IST - WARANGAL 

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Commissioner of Police A.K. Jha showing the surrender of ACM of CPI Maoists, B Anil, in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

An Area Committee Member (ACM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Bujagundla Anil alias Kranthi Kiran (31) surrendered to Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha on Thursday. He hails from Arshanapalli village in Nallabelly mandal, Warangal district. 

Presenting him to the media, Mr. Jha said that Anil was born into a family deeply rooted in Maoist ideology. His parents Bujugundla Shankar and Nara Laxmi were both active members of the then People’s War Group (PWG). Following their demise, Anil was raised by his grandparents and reportedly supported by pro-Maoist organisations. He pursued legal studies at a private law college in Hyderabad but discontinued his LLB degree in his final semester in November 2021 to join the CPI (Maoist) as an underground cadre.  During his time with the CPI (Maoist), Anil was closely associated with several high-ranking leaders, including the late Katakam Sudarshan alias Anand and Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Abhay or Sonu Dada. Initially, he served as a CC staff member under Chandranna, a Central Committee Member (CCM). After Anand’s death in November 2023, Anil was promoted as an ACM and transferred to the Maad area of Chhattisgarh. There, he worked with the Central Propaganda Team under Venugopal for several months before being reassigned to Telangana in July, 2024. 

Area Committee Member (ACM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Bujagundla Anil alias Kranthi Kiran (31)

Anil’s responsibilities included drafting propaganda materials, producing videos, and managing Internet-related tasks for the CPI (Maoist). He spent nearly three years underground, rising through the ranks and gaining the trust of senior leaders.  Anil was involved in an exchange of fire with security forces on July 19, 2024, near Seemaladoddi village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, where one of his fellow cadres was killed. However, he did not participate in any other major offences, as he spent most of his time with senior leaders in relatively safer areas. 

“Due to health issues, including neurological problems, Anil decided to surrender. He also decided to quit the violent path due to the increasing pressure from police operations in Chhattisgarh and his interest in the rehabilitation schemes offered by the Telangana government,” the Commissioner Mr. Jha said. To a query from media persons, Anil expressed his willingness to continue his studies and complete his law degree. 

