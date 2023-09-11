HamberMenu
Many persons with disabilities becoming self-reliant through entrepreneurship: retired Telangana High Court judge

September 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Former Judge of High Court Justice G. Chandraiah giving a certificate to a person with disabilities who completed training in an entrepreneurship programme in Hyderabad on Monday.

hyderabad

Retired Judge of the Telangana High Court Justice G. Chandraiah on Monday said many persons with disabilities are making themselves self-reliant through entrepreneurship and, in the process, moving towards economic empowerment.

Justice Chandraiah was speaking at the valedictory of a entrepreneurship development programme organised by IDEA-Saksham Telangana chapter here. Retired Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court P.S. Narayana also spoke at the event. They said the event opened up opportunities for persons with disabilities to become self-reliant with their skills.

They lauded the efforts of IDEA-Saksham for organising the five-day programme and complimented the 25 attendees, who aspires to become entrepreneurs.

Founder of IDEA-Saksham Mallikarjuna Iytha, who participated virtually, said that for India to become a $5-trillion economy, persons with disabilities have to become self-reliant. He added that India needed to become a world leader and the perception of persons with disabilities should be changed from being “takers to givers” in society.

Director (Telangana) of IDEA Rahul Saridena said the five-day training was aimed at connecting persons with disabilities with micro and small businesses and teach them the intricacies of business so that they could start their own ventures.

