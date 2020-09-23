Many Nalgonda sarpanches suspended

NALGONDA

23 September 2020

‘Palthi tanda sarpanch demolished OHSR tank without permission’

District Collector Prashant J Patil on Wednesday signed orders placing several sarpanches and panchayat secretaries under immediate suspension for laxity in conduct of government programmes.

While the sarpanch of Uppala Pahad of Kethepally did not take part in the ongoing Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi and related development works, his counterpart at Palthi tanda of Peddavoora mandal demolished an Over Head Service Reservoir (OHSR) without permissions from officials.

Panchayat secretaries at Alwala of Tirumalagiri Sagar and Singarajupalli of Gundlapalli also did not attend to village works and had not collected property taxes in time.

In addition to them, five deputy sarpanches – of Yapalabayi tanda, Choudamapalli, Pedda tanda, Gonya tanda and Erra Cheruvu – were also suspended. They had not signed cheques since February.

Among mandal-level officers, Nampally’s panchayat officer was attached to the head office on September 21 and an officer at Kattangur was suspended on July 31 for being negligent in supervising works, the statement informed.

Several other panchayat secretaries at Pamanugundla, Junuthala, G. Gowraram and Aepur were also placed under suspension for allowing illegal layouts in their limits, among other violations.