Many municipal commissioners shifted

In a reshuffle in the Municipal Administration Department, several municipal commissioners were transferred and given new postings.

In the process, new deputy commissioners were appointed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation while some officers who were waiting posting were given postings.

Boduppal municipal commissioner N. Shanker has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of GHMC, and he will be replaced by Karimnagar additional commissioner Bhongir Srinivas. B. Vamsi Krishna and Thumkunta municipal commissioner B. Surender Reddy have also been posted as GHMC deputy commissioners.

Narsinghi municipal commissioner G. Srinivas Reddy had been posted as Tandur municipal commissioner and he will be replaced by Satya Babu.

Zaheerabad municipal commissioner G. Vikrama Simha Reddy had been posted as municipal commissioner of Kollapur replacing Venkataiah who had been posted as Devarakonda municipal commissioner in place of M. Poorna Chander Rao.

Mr. Poorna Chander Rao had been posted as Bhongir municipal commissioner.

Jangaon municipal commissioner N. Ravinder has been posted as Mahbubabad municipal commissioner and he will be replaced by S. Sammaiah, who is waiting for posting.

Kodad municipal commissioner Dhandu Srinivas had been posted as municipal commissioner Thirmalgiri and V. Gopaiah is posted as municipal commissioner of Neredcharla.