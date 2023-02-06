 Many issues missed in the State Budget: Congress

February 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka came down heavily against the State government on the budget stating that it has failed to meet the aspirations of the public and diverted the main issues.

“Many issues were diverted by the government and this time also the same was repeated. There was no mention of old pension scheme which is being demanded by the employees for the past several years and the government has promised to look into it. There was no mention of it in the budget,” said Mr. Vikramarka. He spoke to the media, along with MLC Jeevan Reddy and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, on the budget presented by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao on Monday .

“Large number of farmers are facing financial crisis due to the mistakes committed by government. There are 16 lakh farmers who are suffering as farm loan waiver was not extended to them. Their previous loans were mentioned as non-performing assets (NPAs) and they are unable to get loans and as a result they are being forced to take outside loans,” said the CLP leader adding that there was no mention of Girijan Bandhu which was expected to be in the budget.

“What happened to the unemployment allowance, a promise made by you in the past?” asked Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka stating that there was an increase in revenue source and it was only in liquor sale and no mention of BC action plan. He said that the huge budget introduced by the government was drawn up with a view on elections and nothing else. There was no mention of projects or funds for projects based on Krishna river resulting in the complete neglect of Palamur-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, he pointed out.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said this was nothing but repetition of previous year’s budget. He said that there was no clarity on loan waiver. He said that the BRS has no moral right to ask votes from farmers.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that the budget was most disappointing as it failed to mention issues like farm loan waiver and unemployment allowance.