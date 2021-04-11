Many docs on COVID duty test positive despite jabs

They are worried for their kin’s safety

Several doctors in government hospitals, who attend patients in COVID-19 wards, have tested positive for coronavirus despite taking two doses of the vaccine.

In fact, there have been quite a few cases of vaccinated persons being diagnosed with the infection. Officials in the State Health department said that severity of the infectious disease will be low in those who took the jabs.

Doctors working in Government General and Chest Hospital at Erragadda, and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences have tested positive for the virus. As the cases steadily increase, admission of COVID-19 patients, too, in government hospitals has also been on the upswing.

“Since we completed vaccination against the infectious disease, we are not highly concerned about out health. But the concern is that we might spread the infection to our family members who are not vaccinated yet. At the end of the day, we return to our homes after attending COVID patients,” said a doctor from the Chest Hospital.