Many BRS ‘loyalists’ seeking ticket for Sangareddy seat

January 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

With Assembly elections set to roll this year, those interested in entering the fray to try their luck are into a “balancing act” by showing their loyalty to the ruling party (BRS) leadership and explaining why they were eligible to seek a ticket.

The first such indication at the district headquarters was from vice-chairman of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Patnam Manikyam.

“I have reached this position of DCCB VC with the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao. We have developed DCCB on a par with commercial banks. I am in the MLA race for the last 20 years since the time I joined the Telugu Desam. The Chief Minister told me that I have a bright future in politics. I might have been a three- time MLA had I travelled with Mr. Rao right from the beginning. But, I am confident that he will give a chance to those who serve the public. I have shown my interest in contesting for an MLA post. However, if somebody else gets the ticket, I will accept that decision,” Mr. Manikyam said while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

An employees’ union leader, very close to BRS leaders, was also said to be trying his luck to get a ticket from Sangareddy.

At Patancheru, at least two BRS leaders are making all out efforts to get nominated. They are organising several programmes to ‘impress’ the party leadership, and even circulating their names on social media as aspirants.

Last month, there was a clash between two groups of BJP activists at Bardipur under Zaheerabad constituency over the same issue. When party district president Narender Reddy introduced one Sudheer, a recent entrant from BRS to BJP, as ticket aspirant, supporters of Jangam Gopi, who contested and lost in the previous election, ‘attacked him’ forcing him to abruptly end the party meeting.

The Sangareddy seat is currently being held by Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy. TS Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar had won the seat in the 2014 general elections but lost to Jagga Reddy in 2018. Mr. Prabhakar is likely to contest this year.