Many aspirants for TRS ticket in old Adilabad

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged most popular with councillor aspirants in all municipalities in the undivided Adilabad district as nominations closed on Friday. Every ward had at least two aspirants filing nomination on TRS ticket.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also had aspirants making a beeline for party nomination. Among them were a good number who had lost hope of getting TRS ticket.

Congress pales

The Congress looked like a beleaguered outfit, especially in Adilabad municipality, where it found it difficult to get good candidates from many wards.

There was a huge rush of aspirants wanting to file nomination at the designated centres and the correct number of nominations would be announced later. Authorities said nominations of all those who were in queue at the closing time would be accepted.

Till now, no party had declared the name of a candidate for the post of chairperson for any of the 11 municipalities in the undivided district where elections would be held on January 22.