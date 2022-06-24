MANUU to restart Civil Services coaching centre

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will soon reactivate Civil Services Examination Coaching Academy for minorities, vice-chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan announced on Friday while inaugurating the university students’ annual cultural, literary and sports festival “Jashn-e-Baharan 2022”.

Prof. Hasan revealed that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is providing financial support for the revival of the CSE Academy and a Central team will soon visit the university.

He said that a cricket ground will also be built in collaboration with Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Former Indian captain Mohd. Azharuddin, now HCA president, is taking it up.

The students’ festival began with literary activities - ‘Bait Bazi’ and essay writing competitions and two cricket matches for boys were also played on the inaugural day.

Pro vice-chancellor S.M. Rahmatullah and president of MANUU Students’ Union Mohd. Mursaleen spoke.