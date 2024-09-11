ADVERTISEMENT

MANUU to offer free Civil services coaching

Published - September 11, 2024 12:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced free Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Mains) coaching at its residential academy. | Photo Credit: https://manuu.gleamappstore.com/

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced free Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Mains) coaching at its residential academy.

Graduate Minority, SC, ST, and women candidates can register at http://manuu.gleamappstore.com/ for a qualifying entrance examination. The last date for submitting filled in applications at the link is September 20.

The entrance test for General Studies and Essay will be held on September 29 and classes will commence from October 28. More details can be had on www.manuu.edu.in.

