MANUU threatens action against a ‘handful of students’, says will switch to online teaching if disruption continues 

Published - September 22, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a strongly worded letter to its students on Sunday, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) asked them to maintain normalcy on the campus by attending classes and pursuing their research for a smooth conduct of the semester.

If the disruption continues, it warned, the university will be forced to switch to online mode of teaching for the remainder of the semester, and all hostels will be closed, and students will be asked to vacate the hostels.

The letter issued by the registrar noted the conflicting atmosphere on the campus and maintained that it was being perpetrated by some students.

According to the protesting students, the issue was over alleged unhygienic conditions in the hostel mess and the Proctor’s misbehaviour with students. The students have been staging demonstrations for over a week, amid police presence on the campus. They demanded the proctor’s resignation.

The registrar’s letter, dated September 22, however, noted: “MANUU administration has observed that a handful of students have been trying to disrupt the normal life of campus in general and hostels in particular. A few students are deliberately creating fake videos, photos and news with mala fide intentions and circulating [them] on social media to malign the university’s reputation. It is decided that such videos, photos and news will be referred to the cybercrime police for further investigation and suitable action will be taken in the interest of the university.”

The registrar also assured that the administration, which accepted the representation of the students, took proactive steps and formed a committee to examine the students’ grievances and find resolutions.

