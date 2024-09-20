MANUU students demand proctor’s resignation

Amid accusations of misbehaviour with students and concerns over unhygienic conditions in the campus mess, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday demanded resignation of the proctor.

The students who staged a sit-in before the administration said they wanted to collectively highlight their grievances and advocate for a safe and healthy campus environment. They said there was a heavy police force deployed on the campus to quell the demonstration.

According to student leader Talha Mannan, the administration must immediately address the sanitation issues in the mess and also fix accountability for the proctor’s behaviour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.