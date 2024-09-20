ADVERTISEMENT

MANUU students demand proctor’s resignation

Published - September 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amid accusations of misbehaviour with students and concerns over unhygienic conditions in the campus mess, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday demanded resignation of the proctor.

The students who staged a sit-in before the administration said they wanted to collectively highlight their grievances and advocate for a safe and healthy campus environment. They said there was a heavy police force deployed on the campus to quell the demonstration.

According to student leader Talha Mannan, the administration must immediately address the sanitation issues in the mess and also fix accountability for the proctor’s behaviour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US