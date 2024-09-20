MANUU students demand proctor’s resignation

Amid accusations of misbehaviour with students and concerns over unhygienic conditions in the campus mess, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday demanded resignation of the proctor.

The students who staged a sit-in before the administration said they wanted to collectively highlight their grievances and advocate for a safe and healthy campus environment. They said there was a heavy police force deployed on the campus to quell the demonstration.

According to student leader Talha Mannan, the administration must immediately address the sanitation issues in the mess and also fix accountability for the proctor’s behaviour.