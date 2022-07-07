MANUU opens centre in Varanasi

Move to benefit Urdu-speaking people

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has established its Sub Regional Centre (SRC) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to cater to the needs of Urdu-speaking people of Purvanchal region.

The Centre was inaugurated by MANUU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan along with IIT Patna Director Prof. TN Singh and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anand Kumar Tyagi.

Prof. Hasan said the establishment of SRC in the heart of a cultural and educational city like Banaras would benefit the youth, and the Centre would also help them to acquire higher education in Urdu language. The centre would facilitate students of Varanasi, Deoria, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts of Purvanchal to pursue higher education, he said.

Students can pursue M.A. (Urdu, English, and Islamic Studies), B.A., B.Com and diploma courses in Journalism & Teach English through distance education, said Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.

MANUU’s Directorate of Distance Education has nine Regional Centres, five SRCs and 134 Learner Support Centres across the country.