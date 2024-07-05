MANUU Law school to inaugurate Moot court

The newly established Law School at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will have its moot court inaugurated on Saturday.

The ceremony on the university campus at Gachibowli would be attended by Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani. Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan told media persons here that the university is all set to start its courses — five-year BA LLB (Hons.), three-year LLB and one-year LLM programmes — this academic year. The Bar Council of India has accorded its approval, entrance tests have been completed and the admission exercise is under way, he said.

Mr. Hasan said law education in Urdu medium was once offered by Osmania University in Hyderabad. But the courses were discontinued over 70 years ago.

“The commencement of law courses is a milestone in the history of MANUU. Parliamentary Standing Committee has itself recommended that the education of law should be imparted in regional languages too,” he said, noting that the effective implementation of New Education Policy-2020 was possible through education in regional languages and MANUU Law school is a significant headway in the direction.

For the first batch at the law school, Mr. Hasan said, the intake in each of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses is sixty. Dean (law school) Tabrez Ahmad, registrar Ishtiaque Ahmed and others were present.