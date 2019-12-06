MANUU gets nod for three B.Ed colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given post-facto approval to three teacher education colleges of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at Sambhal (UP), Asansol (WB) and Aurangabad (MS).
A statement from the university said that 33 new faculty positions have also been sanctioned in these colleges. Similarly, three assistant professor posts have been sanctioned for College of Teacher Education, Srinagar (J&K); 10 for CTE, Bhopal; 12 for CTE, Darbhanga; six for CTE, Asansol, and two for CTE, Aurangabad.
Vice-Chancellor of MANUU Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz expressed his pleasure on the approval and said that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had already granted its approval for starting B.Ed courses at these colleges.
