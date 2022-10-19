MANUU admission date extended

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to its distance mode programmes to November 10 from October 20.

Candidates can register online up to November 10 and pay the admission fee by November 15. Admissions are available in UGC-approved M.A. (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Hindi & History), B.A., B.Com., Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English). The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde

Best Librarian Award

Akhtar Parvez, librarian, Saiyid Hamid Library, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) received the ‘SALIS-Dr. Harish Chandra-Sushila Chandra National Best Librarian Award’ for the year 2020 for his services to the library and information science profession. The award was presented to him by the Society for the Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS) at Coimbatore, a press release said.