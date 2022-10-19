MANUU admission date extended

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 23:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission to its distance mode programmes to November 10 from October 20.

Candidates can register online up to November 10 and pay the admission fee by November 15. Admissions are available in UGC-approved M.A. (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Hindi & History), B.A., B.Com., Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English). The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Best Librarian Award

Akhtar Parvez, librarian, Saiyid Hamid Library, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) received the ‘SALIS-Dr. Harish Chandra-Sushila Chandra National Best Librarian Award’ for the year 2020 for his services to the library and information science profession. The award was presented to him by the Society for the Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS) at Coimbatore, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app