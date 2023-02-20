ADVERTISEMENT

Manure from wet urban waste to be launched into market in Siddipet

February 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Wet waste converted into manure at Municipal Corporation of Siddipet’s Bussapur dumping yard to be launched into market by Minister for Health and Finance Harish Rao on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao and others inspecting the wet waste handling at Municipal Corporation of Siddipet’s dumping yard at Bussapur in Siddipet. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

With an aim to protect the soil health and human health, the Municipal Corporation of Siddipet (MCS) is launching — Carbonlites, a bio-enriched organic manure — and offering a 40-kilo bag for ₹300 to the farmers of Siddipet as launch offer.

The bio-enriched organic manure, produced from the wet garbage generated in the town, will be available for sale in the open market with ‘Siddipet’ brand. The manure would be formally launched into the market by Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao here on Tuesday.

The bio-enriched organic manure is being produced at Bussapur dumping yard of the MCS, where a bio-CNG plant and organic fertilizer manufacturing unit were established at a cost of ₹6 crore in 2020.

The Minister held a tele conference with the public representatives from the district on Sunday evening and asked them to create awareness about the availability of the organic manure at Siddipet marketyard from Tuesday.

“This carbon rich organic manure will be more useful for crops like mango, oil palm, paddy and vegetables. This manure helps improve moisture retention of the soil, this will also protect the soil health,” the Minister said during the tele-conference and urged the elected representatives to create awareness among farmers.

With 43 wards and 1.5 lakh population, Siddipet town has been generating about 60 MTs of garbage every day out of which 70% is wet garbage, the MCS officials informed.

