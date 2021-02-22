Telangana

Manthani advocates demand fast-track court for lawyer couple murder

Manthani Bar Association on Monday urged the government to establish a fast-track court for the trial of the murder case of lawyer couple.

In an emergency general body meeting, the association members passed a resolution to send a request to Telangana High Court seeking an investigation by the CBI or any other special independent agency into the twin murders. The lawyers of Manthani also decided not to represent any of the accused in the court in the murders case of Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani.

Resolving to extend all assistance to the family members of the couple, the Bar Association passed a resolution to abstain from work till March 1 and sought support from other Bar associations in this regard. The association president Hari Babu and secretary Raman Kumar Reddy condemned the reported statement of Ramagundam Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana that there was ‘legal factionism in Manthani’.

