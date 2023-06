June 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Forum for public discourse ‘Manthan’ is organising a talk titled ‘Data and its Discontents’, to be presented by Himanshu from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He will be speaking on the vital role statistics play in economic policy, youth empowerment, planning and rural development. The event will be held at Vidyaranya School, opposite Secretariat, at 6.30 p.m. on June 9. For more details visit https://vid.manthanindia.com/p4q, according to a press release on Tuesday.

