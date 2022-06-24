Manthan talk tomorrow

Manthan, the forum for public discourse, is organising a lecture by noted Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist, Vrinda Grover, on ‘Entrenching impunity, peddling justice for rape: a case for feminist civil liberties’ on June 26, from 10.30 a.m., informed a press release. The event can also be watched on: https://youtu.be/7Oc2XROMa7o, it said.