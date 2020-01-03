The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police, which has been widely appreciated for curtailing open consumption of liquor by using drone cameras, has now decided to install mannequins for traffic surveillance in various parts of the district.

The mannequins wearing traffic police gear, including uniform, reflector jacket, cap, boots, mask and sunglasses, would be installed at strategic locations to regulate traffic and prevent accidents. Besides, the mannequin traffic police would also keep surveillance with a secret camera and take photos of traffic violators. Police are also planning to fix magnetic cameras on the mannequins that will use 3G and 4G technology for live surveillance.

The district police hit upon the mannequin idea after the successful functioning of a life-size cut-out of a saluting policeman at the RTC bus station complex in August 2018. A hidden camera was fixed on the cut-out, which sent live footage to the local Karimnagar One Town police station, and the police command control for necessary action.

Police are securing the mannequins costing ₹5,500 each from Bengaluru for installation across the district. They have already procured six mannequins.

Talking to The Hindu on Thursday, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that they were planning to install mannequins of traffic police in various parts of Karimnagar to create fear among commuters about traffic policemen watching them. “In the wake of shortage of traffic policemen at unmanned junctions, the mannequins would be of immense help to the district police,” he said, adding they were procuring 16 mannequins in the first phase.

Mr. Reddy added that they would install the mannequins in busy traffic junctions and other places in the town, where rash and negligent driving and mobile phone use while driving were common. “We are planning to install the mannequins on National and State highways to reduce accidents,” he informed.