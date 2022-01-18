Manja cuts land two on the operation table

Hyderabad

18 January 2022 08:50 IST

Both were riding bike when their necks got caught in kite string

Two persons, who had suffered serious manja-related neck injuries in separate incidents, had to undergo urgent surgery.

One of them, a 22-year-old, sustained a deep cut caused by the manja (thread used to fly kites) while riding his bike here on Saturday evening. Several blood vessels, including external jugular, thyroid gland and neck muscles, were severed leading to profuse bleeding. A cardiovascular surgical team at Apollo Hospitals operated on him as the injuries posed threat to his life.

Near-fatal injury

“He was rushed to the operation theatre immediately. He seemed pale and had an abnormally rapid heart rate with reasonable blood pressure. The windpipe, too, had a cut but the injury didn’t protrude deep inside his airway. Considering the extensive internal injuries, any delay in his arrival and performing of the surgery would have proved fatal,” informed a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior consultant and chief cardiac surgeon at the hospital, K. Venkat Reddy said he and a team consisting of specialist surgeons took up a two-hour surgery on emergency basis. They sutured the vessels and stopped bleeding. Neck muscles were approximated. The patient was shifted to ICU after a few more procedures. The patient has since recovered and is on soft diet in ICU.

The other person, a 45-year-old man from Uppal, suffered a deep gash in the neck which got caught up in manja while he riding his bike in Jiyaguda. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, and underwent surgery.