Beauty therapist dead under suspicious circumstances

A 23-year-old beauty therapist from Manipur working at a spa in Narsingi police limits was found dead in her apartment at Kokapet on Tuesday. Police who found unidentified injections and pills in the scene suspect that overdosage of some illegal drug caused her death.

It was reported that victim Rosie had received a parcel when she was with her male friend Lunso in the afternoon. She took the parcel into the washroom and did not respond to calls from outside. And when Mr. Lunso broke open the door she was found in an unconscious state.

Soon when her colleague and roommate Lalvenpuii arrived, the duo called for medical help and shifted her to a hospital at Langer House. Hospital staff declared her brought dead.

Narsingi police opened an investigation.