Manik Kadam appointed BRS kisan cell chief of Maharashtra

February 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Manik Kadam of Parbhani has been appointed president of kisan cell, Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Maharashtra unit. Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Mr. Kadam party’s kisan cell president of Maharashtra on Sunday.

in December last, Gurnam Singh Chaduni of Kurukshetra of Haryana was appointed national president of the BRS kisan cell.

At a public meeting held at Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao asked the farming community to mobilise themselves into a force and dictate electoral battle this time by making it to the law-making bodies and prove that they were cable of making legislations too along with ploughing the land for feeding society.

The BRS leadership was planning to popularise its slogan of ‘ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ in Maharashtra where the farmers’ movement was considered strong as it was in some northern States such as Punjab and Haryana.

