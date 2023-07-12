ADVERTISEMENT

Manifesto has no significance in BRS, says Sharmila

July 12, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that manifesto was of no significance in the ruling Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) as they will not implement the promises made in it.

“In the last 10 years not even 10 schemes were implemented properly. People are being cheated in the name of schemes. Over 60 lakh women were cheated in the name of zero interest loans and 30 lakh farmers are yet to get farm loan waiver. About 2,000 schools were closed during the rule of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had promised free KG to PG education,” said Ms. Sharmila in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Referring to the unemployment allowance promise made by BRS in the manifesto, the YSRTP president said that about 50 lakh unemployed youth were taken for a ride by the ruling party. She has also questioned implementation of three acres land for dalits, Dalit Bandhu, Arogyasri and free reimbursement promised to students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US