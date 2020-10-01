Manickam Tagore to participate in protest

Protest starting today, to continue till October 31

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee State affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore will be participating in the protest being organised by the party on Friday at the district headquarters against the Central government’s new laws on agriculture, recently passed by Parliament. The programme will be held at Ganj Maidan.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary N.S. Bose Raju, former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy and others inspected the arrangements at the venue here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bose Raju said that farmers are opposing the new laws related to farming activity and the Congress party has been organising a nation-wide protest against them. He said that Mr. Tagore and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy are scheduled to participate in the programme on Friday.

Mr. Damodar has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led government in the State has indirectly been extending support to these Bills. The protest programme of the Congress party will continue till October 31st, he added.