Mango show 2024 showcases diversity and innovation in mango cultivation 

The two-day Mango Show 2024, held at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy from May 21, as part of an annual event to showcase the diverse germplasm of mangoes, drew numerous mango growers and enthusiasts from across Telangana. District Collector Valluru Kranthi visited the show on Wednesday.

Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU), inaugurated the event on Tuesday and spoke on the importance of good agricultural practices for enhancing mango productivity. She stressed the export potential of mangoes from the State, particularly the Banganapalli variety, which is grown widely in Telangana. Around 260 varieties of mango fruits were displayed at the event.

In her inaugural address, Dr. V. Suchitra, Senior Scientist and Head, highlighted the various technologies and mango varieties developed at the research station to benefit the farming community. Dr. A. Kiran Kumar, Director of Research, emphasized the availability of quality planting material from the station, which supports farmers in improving their cultivation practices.

P. Someshwar Rao, District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer (DH&SO) of Sangareddy, noted that horticultural crops are cultivated on approximately 15,000 acres in the district. He attributed the expansion of horticultural crop cultivation to the cooperative efforts of the university and the horticulture department.

Dr. P. Harikanth, Dr. B. Madhavi, Dr. K. Mounika, A. Nithish, and APD B. Sridhar were present at the event. Horticultural officers Keerthi, Samatha, Spandana, B. Shailaja, and P. Shailaja also attended