GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mango show 2024 showcases diversity and innovation in mango cultivation 

Published - May 22, 2024 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sangareddy district collector Valluru Kranthi at the two-day Mango Show 2024, held at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy, on May 22, 2024.

Sangareddy district collector Valluru Kranthi at the two-day Mango Show 2024, held at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy, on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The two-day Mango Show 2024, held at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy from May 21, as part of an annual event to showcase the diverse germplasm of mangoes, drew numerous mango growers and enthusiasts from across Telangana. District Collector Valluru Kranthi visited the show on Wednesday.

Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU), inaugurated the event on Tuesday and spoke on the importance of good agricultural practices for enhancing mango productivity. She stressed the export potential of mangoes from the State, particularly the Banganapalli variety, which is grown widely in Telangana. Around 260 varieties of mango fruits were displayed at the event. 

In her inaugural address, Dr. V. Suchitra, Senior Scientist and Head, highlighted the various technologies and mango varieties developed at the research station to benefit the farming community. Dr. A. Kiran Kumar, Director of Research, emphasized the availability of quality planting material from the station, which supports farmers in improving their cultivation practices. 

P. Someshwar Rao, District Horticulture and Sericulture Officer (DH&SO) of Sangareddy, noted that horticultural crops are cultivated on approximately 15,000 acres in the district. He attributed the expansion of horticultural crop cultivation to the cooperative efforts of the university and the horticulture department. 

Dr. P. Harikanth, Dr. B. Madhavi, Dr. K. Mounika, A. Nithish, and APD B. Sridhar were present at the event. Horticultural officers Keerthi, Samatha, Spandana, B. Shailaja, and P. Shailaja also attended 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.