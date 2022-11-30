Mangalpalle records low of 8.6 degrees C

November 30, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nights have become colder with the lowest minimum temperature across Telangana recorded being 8.6 degrees Celsius at Mangalpalle, Rangareddy district, while within the city it was 11.5 degree Celsius at Macha Bollaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, according to the weather report by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Alwal, Saroornagar, Rajenderanagar recorded less than 12 degrees C while Kapra, Secunderabad, Gajularamaram, RC Puram-Patancheru, Malkajgiri recorded between 12 to 13 degrees and in rest of the twin cities it has been between 14 and 18 degrees C.

Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla and Adilabad recorded less than 10 degrees C in the nights. Vikarabad, Medak, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem and Hanumkonda recording about 10 degrees C.

According to the forecast, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14 to 17 degrees C, while the maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 and 2 degrees C with dry weather.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast haze or mist in the morning hours and has recorded 29.6 degrees C during the day and 13.3 degrees C during the night in the capital. No major change is expected in the temperatures. Adilabad recorded 10.2 degree C minimum temperature and is the lowest across Telangana.

