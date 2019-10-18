Mandal, Zilla Parishads too to get funds

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that Panchayat Raj system in the State will be strengthened and along with gram panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads will also be changed into functional institutions.

Gatika Ajay Kumar of Nekkonda in Warangal Rural district who was appointed member of Panchayat Raj Tribunal met the Chief Minister along with MPPs and ZPTCs and local public representatives at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

According to a late night release from the CMO, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Mr.Ajay Kumar while the latter thanked the Chief Minister for his appointment.

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his satisfaction over the successful completion of the 30-day action plan in the villages. He said that like the gram panchayats, mandal and zilla parishads would also be given fixed duties, funds and responsibilities and an exercise on this was going on. A meeting of the MPPs, ZPTCs and ZP chairpersons would be held in Hyderabad soon, he said.

An amount of ₹399 crore from the Finance Commission was given to the village panchayats every month and funds for MPPs and ZPs would also be released. Government was determined to develop villages with participation of people under the leadership of local bodies and public representatives, he said and to ensure this required financial support would be given by the government.

ZPTC member Saroja Harikishan Naik, MPP president Jatothu Ramesh, TRS leaders Ramesh Yadav, Tatipalli Sivakumar and others were among those who met the Chief Minister.