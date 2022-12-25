Mandal-level panels to against cruelty on animals

December 25, 2022 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The administration of Mahabubnagar district has decided to take up awareness programmes against cruelty on animals and set up mandal level committee for the purpose following the recent incidents of mass killing of street dogs.

At a meeting of the district level committee against cruelty on animals held in Mahabubnagar on Saturday, District Collector S. Venkata Rao asked the mandal level committees comprising Tahsildar, Sub-Inspector of Police and Animal Husbandry officials to visit the places where weekly shanties and places of mass gatherings such as annual celebrations at temples and other places and create awareness among people against cruelty on animals.

Expressing concern over the recent incidents of cruelty against animals, Mr. Rao said there was responsibility on every official to prevent recurrence of such incidents in futures and create awareness among people to show compassion on animals and any incidents of cruelty against animals would attract criminal action.

Those resorting to cruelty against animals as the officials concerned of the area would be held responsible for such incidents. Committee convenor Madhusudan Goud, District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwarlu, Zilla Parishad CEO Jyothi and others participated in the meeting.

