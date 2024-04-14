Manda Krishna Madiga has no right to comment on Congress, says former Minister

April 14, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister K. Pushpaleela has made a scathing attack on MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga for his remarks on the Congress allocation of MP tickets to Madiga leaders, stating that the latter has no moral right to comment on Congress affairs. She alleged that he had deceived the Madiga community and supported the BJP for personal gain.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Ms. Pushpaleela challenged Manda Krishna to pledge to the Madiga community that his actions were justified.

She further claimed that both Krishna Madiga, and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen, who had joined the BRS, were deceiving Madigas. She added that Madigas would reject both leaders for their ‘injustice’, and expressed confidence that Congress would get justice for them. Ms. Pushpaleela also criticised BRS and BJP leaders for their remarks on the Congress.

