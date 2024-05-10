ADVERTISEMENT

Manda Krishna Madiga accuses Congress, BRS of deceiving Madigas

Published - May 10, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga addressing a meeting of the MRPS cadre in Khammam on Friday in support of the BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat T Vinod Rao. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga on Friday called upon members of Madiga community to vote for the BJP in May 13 Lok Sabha elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported their long-pending demand for sub-categorisation of SCs and assured to ensure justice for Madiga community.

He was addressing a meeting of the MRPS and its frontal organisations in Khammam on Friday to muster support for the BJP candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat Tandra Vinod Rao.

Alleging that the Congress and the BRS were spearheading a misinformation campaign against the BJP over reservations for political gains, he said both the parties had deceived the Madigas for a long time. 

As many as 47 of the total 77 members of Narendra Modi council of ministers hail from SC, ST and BC communities, he said, adding that a Dalit and an Adivasi woman were made Presidents of the country during the last 10 years.

A host of BJP leaders, including the party candidate Mr Vinod Rao, district president Galla Satyanarayana, several TDP leaders and others spoke.

