Manda Krishna calls for renewed fight against Telangana govt. over SC categorisation

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga has called on the Madiga community and its sub-castes to prepare for another movement against the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He accused the government of deceiving the community regarding the Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation issue.

Speaking at the Press Club Hyderabad on Thursday, Mr. Krishna expressed his disappointment that the Chief Minister did not keep his promise. He referenced a statement made by Chief Minister Reddy on August 1, in the Legislative Assembly, where he claimed that Telangana would become the first State in India to implement SC categorisation. He noted that despite this promise, no concrete actions have been taken. He highlighted that States like Punjab and Tamil Nadu have successfully implemented SC categorisation following Supreme Court rulings, contrasting this with Revanth Reddy’s unfulfilled assurances. “His words have become worthless. They are like a knife coated with honey,” Mr. Krishna remarked, suggesting that while the promises may seem appealing, they ultimately lead to disappointment.

The MRPS leader further criticised the government’s failure to act on the Supreme Court’s ruling in favour of SC categorisation, particularly in light of the recent filling of over 11,000 teaching positions. He stated that the Chief Minister’s inaction has left many in the Madiga community feeling betrayed. “The Madiga children have been hit hard by Mr. Revanth’s government,” he asserted, accusing the Chief Minister of failing to uphold his commitments.