Mancherial police issue notice to Balka Suman for objectionable comments against CM

February 12, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Mancherial town police on Sunday served a notice under Section 41-A of the Cr.P.C. to BRS Mancherial district president and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman in Hyderabad in a case registered against him for making ‘objectionable and derogatory’ comments against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mancherial on February 5.

The police have filed an FIR against Mr.Suman under Sections 294 (b), 504 and 506 based on a complaint lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town.

Mr.Thirupathi, in his complaint, alleged that Mr.Suman uttered obscene words and hurled abuses at the Chief Minister while addressing a BRS workers’ meeting in Mancherial. In a video that went viral, Mr.Suman was seen showing his footwear and threatening to beat up Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, Mr.Suman took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday alleging that the Congress government foisted a false case on him. “Mancherial police have issued a notice to me in connection with the case,” he said.

“Our party spearheaded a mass struggle undeterred by police cases during the statehood movement. We will fight on behalf of people till the Congress government fulfils all its promises,” he added.