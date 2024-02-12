GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mancherial police issue notice to Balka Suman for objectionable comments against CM

February 12, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Mancherial town police on Sunday served a notice under Section 41-A of the Cr.P.C. to BRS Mancherial district president and former Chennur MLA Balka Suman in Hyderabad in a case registered against him for making ‘objectionable and derogatory’ comments against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mancherial on February 5.

The police have filed an FIR against Mr.Suman under Sections 294 (b), 504 and 506 based on a complaint lodged by Pudari Thirupathi of Mancherial town.

Mr.Thirupathi, in his complaint, alleged that Mr.Suman uttered obscene words and hurled abuses at the Chief Minister while addressing a BRS workers’ meeting in Mancherial. In a video that went viral, Mr.Suman was seen showing his footwear and threatening to beat up Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, Mr.Suman took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday alleging that the Congress government foisted a false case on him. “Mancherial police have issued a notice to me in connection with the case,” he said.

“Our party spearheaded a mass struggle undeterred by police cases during the statehood movement. We will fight on behalf of people till the Congress government fulfils all its promises,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.