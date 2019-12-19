Mancherial police bust inter-Stategang of burglars

The Mancherial police on Thursday busted an inter-State gang of house-breakers and seized nearly 68 tolas of gold ornaments and 160 tolas of silver amounting to ₹ 4.76 lakh from their possession. The gang had llegedly committed 19 offences in this year alone in Bellampalli, CCC Naspur, Mancherial, Rebbena, and Kagaznagar.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, at a press conference, said Chandu Heera Bhatkal and his brother-in-law Prabhu Subhash Chintal were arrested by Mancherial police during a vehicle check on December 18 near Mancherial railway station as they were moving under suspicious circumstances. They had gold ornaments in their possession, into which the police began investigation, and it revealed the existence of the gang.

Night break-in

Mr. Satyanarayana said that after their release from Hinganghat Jail in Maharashtra, the two accused had ganged up with Subhash and Sunil of Warora in Chandrapur district of the same State. The gang used to come to targetted towns at night by train and commit the offences by breaking into locked houses.

Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, ACP Ch. Laxminarayana, and CI M.L. Muthilingaiah were present at the press conference.