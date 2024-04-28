GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Management of Hyderabad firm booked after fire in office

April 28, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The Nandigama police of Cyberabad booked the management of Allen Homeo and Herbal Products Limited following a fire that broke out at the company on April 26. The incident injured an accountant, who panicked and jumped off the third floor of the building, said the officials.

Officials from the Telangana State Fire department said the fire started from the storeroom and spread to the ground floor. “The thick smoke from the fire engulfed the top floor of the G+3 building. All the floors of the building were filled with smoke, creating panic among the staff.

Following a call at 5.05 p.m., five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and by 6.30 p.m. we rescued all the 10 employees stuck on the second and the third floor of the building,” explained the official, adding that a 15-year-old boy, Sai Charan, showed exceptional bravery in helping the staff rescue the employees stuck inside.

The accountant, Chary, fractured his leg and is undergoing treatment. 

The Nandigama police booked the management of the company under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the IPC and launched an investigation. “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. We are awaiting a report from the Fire department to proceed with the investigation,” said the police.

Meanwhile, officials from the Fire department launched a probe to find out the origin and cause of the fire.

