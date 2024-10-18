GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mana Yatri mobility app launched

Published - October 18, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mana Yatri, Hyderabad’s first 100% open mobility app for autos and cabs, has partnered with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) to provide affordable and reliable last-mile options for metro commuters on Friday.

This collaboration offers subsidised auto rides starting from ₹40 across all 57 metro stations ensuring a seamless and cost-effective commute for lakhs of passengers daily. The launch was made by co-founder and CEO Magizhan Selven in the presence of HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy and L&TMRH MD KVB Reddy.

Mana Yatri is also planning to introduce bike taxis and integrating comprehensive ticket booking and trip planning features within its app with seamless bookings for metro journeys, alongside real-time tracking and scheduling. Additionally, it will incorporate T-Safe, Telangana Police’s ride monitoring system, to ensure commuter safety and secure travel across the city, said a press release.

