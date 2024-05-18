Man working as TTE for six months by paying ₹10 lakh realises con; police nab two, including SCR employee

A man was arrested along with a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) from South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad for cheating a person in the guise of railway job. They offered a fake appointment letter, collected ₹10 lakh and also allowed the victim to ‘work’ as a TTE for six months as a part of his ‘training’, said the officials.

The accused, Suryadevara Anil Kumar, 34, has deceived gullible aspirants in the guise of providing railway jobs, said the DCP of Task Force, S. Rashmi Perumal. “He was previously arrested for similar offences, including the one by Nandikotkur police in 2023. Despite his prior arrest, he continued to cheat aspirants,” said the official.

He obtains phone numbers of victims through WhatsApp job groups and informs them about backlog posts for Inspector rank in the Income Tax Department and TTE (Group-C) in the SCR.

“In a similar manner, he trapped one Shaik Hussian by promising him an Inspector job in the Income Tax department at Patna. Believing his assurances, Shaik Hussian travelled to Patna and received a fake joining letter. Later, Anil Kumar offered him a position at SCR, Secunderabad. Under the guise of training, Hussian worked as a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) for six months under the guidance of TTE Naveen Kumar, for which Anil Kumar collected ₹10 lakh,” explained the official.

Similarly, the accused also deceived A. Rajesh by promising to facilitate the purchase of a software company for him, collecting ₹85,000 but failing to deliver.

The accused men Anil Kumar and Naveen Kumar were handed over to the Gopalapuram police for further investigation.

