ADVERTISEMENT

Man working as TTE for six months by paying ₹10 lakh realises con; police nab two, including SCR employee

Published - May 18, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested along with a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) from South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad for cheating a person in the guise of railway job. They offered a fake appointment letter, collected ₹10 lakh and also allowed the victim to ‘work’ as a TTE for six months as a part of his ‘training’, said the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Suryadevara Anil Kumar, 34, has deceived gullible aspirants in the guise of providing railway jobs, said the DCP of Task Force, S. Rashmi Perumal. “He was previously arrested for similar offences, including the one by Nandikotkur police in 2023. Despite his prior arrest, he continued to cheat aspirants,” said the official.

He obtains phone numbers of victims through WhatsApp job groups and informs them about backlog posts for Inspector rank in the Income Tax Department and TTE (Group-C) in the SCR.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a similar manner, he trapped one Shaik Hussian by promising him an Inspector job in the Income Tax department at Patna. Believing his assurances, Shaik Hussian travelled to Patna and received a fake joining letter. Later, Anil Kumar offered him a position at SCR, Secunderabad. Under the guise of training, Hussian worked as a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) for six months under the guidance of TTE Naveen Kumar, for which Anil Kumar collected ₹10 lakh,” explained the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, the accused also deceived A. Rajesh by promising to facilitate the purchase of a software company for him, collecting ₹85,000 but failing to deliver.

The accused men Anil Kumar and Naveen Kumar were handed over to the Gopalapuram police for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US