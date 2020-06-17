Man, woman found dead in Poolpally of Vikarabad

Hyderabad

17 June 2020 15:21 IST

A 21-year-old electrician and his recently married female friend were found dead on the outskirts of Poolpally village in Nawabpet mandal of Vikarabad district here on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Sarla Karthik, an electrician and K. Sara Meena (21), both from Gollapally village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The duo, who were in relationship, died by suicide.

“They were in a relationship for the past few years. When Meena’s family came to know about it, they got her married to another man from Gattupally village in Maheshwaram mandal, last month,” Nawabpet police said.

Unable to bear the separation, they left their respective homes on Tuesday afternoon, spent some time together at a secluded place and reached Poolpally village by evening, where they resorted to the extreme act, the investigators said.

The incident came to light when Mallaiah, a farmer from Poolpally, noticed the bodies on his way to agricultural land, and alerted other villagers and police.

A note purportedly left behind by Karthik in his pocket cited that they took the decision to end their lives as Meena was married to another man against her will.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC was registered and the bodies were sent to Government Hospital in Vikarabad for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen at: +91 40662 02000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.