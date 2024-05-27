ADVERTISEMENT

Man with 62 kg of ganja held in Secunderabad Railway Station

Published - May 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Railway Police seized 62 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹15.50 lakh from a person who was smuggling it to Maharashtra from Odisha, via Hyderabad.

The accused, Chand Kumar Nayak, 30, was nabbed during a surprise check conducted by the Secunderabad Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday, said the officials.

He was found transporting the contraband from Mohana of Odisha to Nanded.

He was caught during a check on platform number 10, and the drug consignment was concealed in two suitcases and three shoulder bags. His associates Mihir and Chida from Odisha and three others from Nanded are currently at large, said the officials. 

