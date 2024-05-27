GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man with 62 kg of ganja held in Secunderabad Railway Station

Published - May 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Railway Police seized 62 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹15.50 lakh from a person who was smuggling it to Maharashtra from Odisha, via Hyderabad.

The accused, Chand Kumar Nayak, 30, was nabbed during a surprise check conducted by the Secunderabad Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday, said the officials.

He was found transporting the contraband from Mohana of Odisha to Nanded.

He was caught during a check on platform number 10, and the drug consignment was concealed in two suitcases and three shoulder bags. His associates Mihir and Chida from Odisha and three others from Nanded are currently at large, said the officials. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.