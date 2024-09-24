GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who used dead person’s SIM to steal ₹20.18 lakh held

Published - September 24, 2024 09:11 pm IST

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested a fraudster who used a dead person’s SIM card to siphon off funds to the tune of ₹20.18 lakh into his account.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Asif Pasha, colluded with one Jahangir to transfer money from the bank accounts of late Md. Samiuddin, a retired superintendent in the Irrigation Department.

Md. Samiuddin, who retired in 2013, and passed away in 2022, had accounts in SBI and Canara Bank, with his phone number linked to both accounts, as well as to the SBI account of his sister, Sabiha Sulthana.

The fraud came into light following a complaint from Ms. Sabiha.

According to the police, Jahangir, a fellow employee of the Irrigation Department, exploited his acquaintance with Samiuddin and shared personal information with Mohammad Asif Pasha.

“In June 2024, the accused blocked Samiuddin’s Airtel SIM card and fraudulently reactivated it under his name using forged identity documents. They used this SIM card to access banking apps such as PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay and transferred ₹20.18 lakh from the accounts of Samiuddin and Sabiha,” said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel.

The duo also paid credit card bills and transferred the money to a Bank of India account which belongs to them, she added.

During the investigation, the Karimnagar Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) traced and arrested Mohammad Asif Pasha in Karimnagar and seized ₹18 lakh in cash, a cell phone, credit cards and bills from him. Efforts are still underway to nab his partner Jahangir.

