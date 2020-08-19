Man who tried to flee police knocked down

Miryalaguda (NALGONDA)

19 August 2020 23:25 IST

A suspect in a minor girl’s missing complaint, registered at Kandukur town police of AP, came under the wheels of a truck when he reportedly attempted to escape on Tuesday. He died later while undergoing treatment.

Venkat Rao and the minor girl, who were reportedly having an affair, and a friend who helped them escape from Kandukur on August 10, were picked up from Hyderabad by Kandukur police on Tuesday.

According to the inspector, Venkat Rao, his friend Shivaji, the minor girl, a woman constable and a senior officer were returning from Hyderabad when around 9.30 p.m. at the Miryalaguda limits, Venkat complained of nausea and was allowed to get down.

Advertising

Advertising

“He tried to run when a truck knocked him down. He suffered severe injuries and died an hour later in the hospital,” police said.