Man who tried to flee police knocked down

A suspect in a minor girl’s missing complaint, registered at Kandukur town police of AP, came under the wheels of a truck when he reportedly attempted to escape on Tuesday. He died later while undergoing treatment.
Venkat Rao and the minor girl, who were reportedly having an affair, and a friend who helped them escape from Kandukur on August 10, were picked up from Hyderabad by Kandukur police on Tuesday.
According to the inspector, Venkat Rao, his friend Shivaji, the minor girl, a woman constable and a senior officer were returning from Hyderabad when around 9.30 p.m. at the Miryalaguda limits, Venkat complained of nausea and was allowed to get down.
“He tried to run when a truck knocked him down. He suffered severe injuries and died an hour later in the hospital,” police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath