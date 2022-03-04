Man who tried to falsely implicate his younger brother in Arms Act, held, one country-made firearm and 10 live rounds recovered

After the death of their father in 2005, they tried to settle the property disputes in the presence of their elders, but in vain

A 54-year-old businessman who tried to wrongly implicate his younger brother in the Arms Act case was apprehended by the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team. The team also seized a country-made revolver, 10 live rounds, two knives and a mobile phone from Shaik Mohd Ahmed Azmathullam alias Showkath, a steel businessman from Rasoolpura, Begumpet.

“He conspired to implicate his brother Sohail Ahmed in an Arms Act case to take revenge in connection with the share over ancestral properties despite,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) A.R. Srinivas said on Wednesday.

He said that the accused Azmathullam and his two brothers – Shaik Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah (56) and Sohail Ahmed – have ancestral properties at Nawab Colony, Begumpet, Tolichowki, King Koti, Nacharam and LB Nagar areas.

After the death of their father in 2005, they tried to settle the property disputes in the presence of their elders, but in vain, he said. Azmathullam suspects that his brothers have colluded and were harassing him. He got vexed and bore a grudge against them.

“A few years ago, he illegally procured a country-made revolver with 10 live rounds from one late Mohd. Saleem from Musheerabad for ₹5,000 and concealed at his house and waiting to take revenge on his brothers,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Recently, the accused decided to falsely implicate his own brothers in the Arms Act case to take revenge on them as they were residing in the same locality adjacent to the accused house and planned to grab the disputed property without his consent. Accordingly, he kept the firm Arm and live rounds along with two knives at Sohail’s house and made a call to Task Force officials by hiding his identity informing them about the firearm and knives.

“During the course of the investigation, we found that Azmathullam was planted weapons in his brother’s house and took him to custody,” the Additional CP added.